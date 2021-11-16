Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - Vibronyx, a veteran-owned supply chain technology and analytics services company, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Data Analytics and Intelligence Platforms in Supply Chain report. "To assist supply chain technology leaders, this research offers an overview of the market conditions and provides a list of representative vendors with platform-based solutions for supply chain." [1]

[1] Gartner, Market Guide for Data Analytics and Intelligence Platforms in Supply Chain, Christian Titze, Noha Tohamy, 20 September 2021

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Veteran-owned supply chain and analytics services company Vibronyx has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Data Analytics and Intelligence Platforms in Supply Chain report.

Vibronyx's feature in this report recognizes the company's achievements in helping to accelerate digital transformation in the supply chain.

Vibronyx enables supply chain digital readiness by delivering solutions with robust data pipelines to ingest, prepare and analyze data across the ecosystem.

Click image above to view full announcement.

Vibronyx is a minority- and veteran-owned technology and analytics service company helping clients solve the world's toughest supply chain transformation challenges. With deep domain experience and technology-enabled capabilities, Vibronyx helps organizations develop and implement an agile analytics strategy and accelerate digital transformation across the enterprise. Vibronyx provides strategic consulting, analytics services and its Vibronyx Supply Chain Intelligence Platform solution to expand supply chain visibility across global networks, automate and orchestrate processes, foster intelligent decision making and empower proactive management of procurement relationships. Learn more at vibronyx.com.

Contacts:

Vibronyx

media@vibronyx.com

Source: Vibronyx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103792