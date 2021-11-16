IHS Markit predicts that global installed solar PV capacity will grow by 20% to over 200 GW in 2022, despite a difficult cost environment. PV system costs are expected to resume their downward trend from 2023, when more polysilicon capacities will come into operation.U.K.-based market observer IHS Markit expects that the current supply chain issues in the PV industry will keep solar module prices high until at least 2023. "Costs will resume their downward trend from 2023 once the polysilicon capacity levels up with other nodes of the module supply chain and power restrictions ease up in China ...

