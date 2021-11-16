Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Corp Files Quarter Three Findings

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Laser Photonics finished off 3rd quarter with an increase of $184,098 or 17% over 2nd Qtr and continue to see an increased demand for surface prep equipment and its acceptance as an alternative to abrasive blasting. We anticipate 4th Qtr expectations to yield slightly higher than 3rd Qtr, in spite of current and previous supply chain issues. However, our sales pipeline remains to be strong.

Laser Photonics is currently 45 days into the 4th Qtr and is showing $3.5 million in sales to date. Looking ahead to the remainder of fiscal 2021 with 8 weeks remaining we should finish FY2021 at $4m and to fiscal 2022, we will continue with the new product rollout based on our Product Cost Management (PCM) approach principally reflecting increased demand for cost controlled favorable products. We remain cautiously optimistic in spite of the global pandemic and supply chain issues.

Laser Photonics Corp is an internationally recognized manufacturer of industrial laser equipment. The Company operates from its Corporate offices, R&D and production facilities in Orlando, Florida.

