MHW, Ltd., the leading service provider for wine, spirits, beer and cider in the United States, has announce the successful acquisition of two nationally licensed importation companies, USA Wine West and USA Wine Imports, each of whom have decades of experience in fine wine distribution, logistics management, market strategy, compliance and administration.

"Over the last 25 years, USA Wine West has provided unparalleled logistics, compliance and administrative import services to foreign and domestic wineries who launch in the U.S.," says Founder Steve Melchiskey, who will continue leading the USA Wine West team and join MHW as Vice President of Sales and Development. "Becoming a part of MHW enables us to carry on that mission with greater resources and capabilities. This is especially exciting for the passionate wineries and individuals we work with, as well as our world-class team who has been critical to this success."

MHW, USA Wine West and USA Wine Imports will continue to service their respective client portfolios while they explore additional ways to deliver value through their partnership with clients over time by expanding on service capabilities, such as global consolidated logistics and more comprehensive direct-to-retail offerings.

"MHW is thrilled to welcome USA Wine West and USA Wine Imports to our team," says MHW Chief Executive Officer Gabe Barkley. "Both companies enhance our leadership in serving the needs of the global fine wine market across all segments. We share a common DNA of building and valuing lasting client relationships. That orientation toward partnership is vital to our ongoing success. Because my career began in fine wine retail, I am personally thrilled about our expanded ability to help wine producers from family-owned wineries to private-label programs establish their presence in the U.S. market alongside our existing leadership positions in spirits and malt beverages."

"It has been gratifying and humbling to have presided over a period of incredible growth at USA Wine Imports and we are very excited to be passing the baton to such a capable partner in MHW," says former USA Wine Imports Vice President Nicolas Mestre. "This partnership will allow our portfolios the additional resources they require to scale and thrive in the market." Sandi Bartel, USA Wine's longtime General Manager, will continue to manage day-to-day operations.

About MHW, LTD.

MHW, LTD. is the leading beverage alcohol service partner in the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, specializing in strategic, scalable back-office solutions including compliance management, licensing, operations, logistics, fulfillment, accounting, business insight reporting, and technology. Since 1995, MHW has served as the national importer and distributor to international brands of all sizes, helping more than 100,000 wine, spirits and beer products successfully enter the U.S. MHW's global wholesale capabilities give clients access to the retail trade in four key U.S. markets, the EU and UK. Companies who partner with MHW have the competitive advantage to focus time and effort on building brand sales. With strategic and attentive teams who have decades of back-office beverage alcohol experience, MHW offers unparalleled expertise and service excellence. To learn how to make your mark in the US and EU, please visit mhwltd.com.

About USA Wine West

USA Wine West is a premier provider of national wine import services in the U.S. A fully licensed federal importer, they work in partnership with the sales and marketing teams of foreign and domestic wineries to distribute wine to wholesalers in all 50 states. They work strategically with client portfolios to provide a cost-effective, integrated sales platform, along with an efficient logistical and compliance system designed to support foreign wineries to succeed in this competitive market.

About USA Wine Imports

USA Wine Imports is a national importer of wine and spirits providing wholesale customers distribution in all major wine markets in the U.S. USA Wine Imports works closely with wine and spirits producers, importers, brokers and agents to develop innovative sales and marketing strategies and meet ambitious sales goals in a crowded marketplace. In addition, they handle import, freight, compliance, licensing, warehousing, order fulfillment, invoicing, inventory control and accounting services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005452/en/

Contacts:

Helen Gregory

Gregory Vine

helen@gregoryvine.com

(646) 621-3559



Amanda Davis

amanda@gregoryvine.com

(660) 247-0609