Pearl, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for efficiency, accuracy, and consistency in dental care, and Unident, the leading imaging technology and digital dental care distributor in the Nordic region, today announced a partnership to market Pearl's AI dental radiology solutions Second Opinion and Practice Intelligence, integrated into the workflow of Unident's popular Onepix imaging software, and as standalone solutions.

The software integration is the first of its kind available to patients and practitioners in the Nordic market, bringing the full range of benefits of AI-assisted clinical care to a practitioner cohort that, in other aspects of dental care, has established itself as among the most tech-forward in the world.

"Our work with Unident is the start of a new era of dental technology in the Nordic region," said Ophir Tanz, CEO and founder of Pearl. "Offering our dental AI technologies through Unident and integrated with Onepix gives dentists the most advanced imaging toolset available. We look forward to officially launching this collaboration and seeing the broad reaching benefits for dentistry in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland."

Pearl's Second Opinion software provides AI detection assistance for an array of conditions, which include carries, bone loss and periapical radiolucency and among others--giving practitioners a more powerful lens through which to view radiographs. It will be fully integrated into Unident's Onepix imaging software, enabling dentists to bring AI to bear in their clinical workflow in real-time.

Integral AI pathology detection is the next logical step for dental imaging, explained Tanz: "The doctors who employ it will be able to derive better, more consistent insights from dental imagery, allowing them to deliver higher quality and more standardized care for patients."

Unident is also offering Second Opinion to dental practitioners as a standalone solution to allow the dental industry at large to enjoy the benefits of AI-assisted radiology.

"One of our main goals has always been to ensure that dentists are able to focus solely on providing the best possible patient care and not worry about the intricacies of technology," said Carola Sturesson, Chief Product Officer at Unident. "Through our partnership with Pearl, we're helping those in the industry embrace the future of dentistry and incorporate the most innovative solutions in order to streamline and improve their practices."

To that end, Unident will also be introducing Pearl's Practice Intelligence AI clinical performance solution to Nordic dentistry. Applying AI radiologic analysis in conjunction with patient treatment data, Practice Intelligence delivers an array of actionable patient care insights that facilitate efficiencies in clinical operations and enable practices to identify and schedule additional necessary treatment.

The Pearl-Unident partnership is the latest in a series of global developments for Pearl, which has in recent months received clearances in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe for its novel dental AI technologies.

About Pearl

Pearl is shaping the future of dental care by delivering AI and computer vision solutions that advance efficiency, accuracy, transparency and patient care. Founded in 2019 byOphir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit www.hellopearl.com.

About Unident

Unident has developed the professional dental care with innovative solutions since 1992. It is the leading digital dental care distributor. Unident's offering includes digital x-ray imaging software, intraoral scanners service, digital laboratories, IT services as well as other equipment associated service and dental consumables. Unident offers innovative dental products with a technical edge, and actively embrace sustainability.

Unident has operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland and is headquartered in Falkenberg, Sweden. The company has some 250 employees, and a turnover in excess of SEK 700 million.

Read more at: www.unident.se

