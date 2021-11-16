HungerRush Completes Integration of 9Fold's FullRail Marketing Into HungerRush 360 Cloud-based POS

HungerRush 360 Marketing creates consistent and effective content for customers while reducing reliance on third party delivery services

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / HungerRush, a leading cloud-based software provider for the restaurant industry, announced the integration of 9Fold's FullRail Marketing with its HungerRush 360 POS System. The newly launched solution, HungerRush 360 Marketing, offers white glove, full-service marketing that encourages repeat orders and reduces commission fees by communicating effectively through targeted demand generation programs. HungerRush 360 Marketing caters to all types of restaurants - large and small - allowing them to capture, grow and retain customers by streamlining communication using email and SMS.

Within email communication, HungerRush 360 Marketing offers multiple options to align with the customer journey including habit booster, and re-engagement campaigns and surveys - an excellent opportunity for businesses to capture customer feedback. One big benefit is the ability for the solution to help further build visible context around a brand by supporting .gif files as part of SMS content.

Finding ways to improve and up level the guest experience remains top-of-mind in the ever-changing restaurant industry. HungerRush 360 Marketing does the work for the customer and allows businesses to fully leverage customer lists for marketing, targeting customers through relevant content and consistent communications.

"The results speak for themselves. It's truly like having a built-in marketing department without having to pay even a fraction of what it would cost for one salaried marketing employee per month," said Vicky Dalva, Batata.

Integration of FullRail into HungerRush 360 Cloud-based POS system removes the need for manual customer data transfer from the POS to HungerRush 360 Marketing. It can also be Integrated with Olo, 9Fold and Square to capture order data for marketing nurture development.

"HungerRush 360 Marketing provides valuable reporting to allow businesses to easily see trends in customer behavior," said Perry Turbes, HungerRush CEO. "The system empowers restaurants to fully use valuable data in a way that takes the guesswork out of how and when to market to customers, helping them to grow their business and expand profitability."

HungerRush 360 Marketing provides restaurants with:

Full-service marketing campaign management by HungerRush.

High quality, targeted marketing that can include SMSand email.

The ability to continuously move customers forward in a nurture based on data and communicate based on order frequency and data.

Targeted outreach to customers so there are no blanket one-for-all approaches.

For more information about HungerRush 360 Marketing and the HungerRush 360 restaurant experience, please visit hungerrush.com.

About HungerRush

HungerRush is a leading provider of integrated restaurant solutions. HungerRush 360 is our flagship cloud POS system that makes it easier to delight guests, drive loyalty, and manage restaurants from anywhere. The all-in-one system integrates digital ordering, delivery, customer engagement, restaurant management, and payment processing features with flexible software designed to give operators of all sizes more insight into their customers, more control over their operations, and more power to profitably grow their business. Visit HungerRush.com.

