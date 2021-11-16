AMCS expands its portfolio with leading cloud-based fleet maintenance management solution

AMCS, the leading global supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling, and resource industries, today announced that it has acquired Dossier Systems for an undisclosed amount.

Philadelphia, US-based Dossier Systems is a recognized pioneer and leading provider of intuitive fleet maintenance management software solutions for the surface transportation industry. Dossier's cloud-based solution automates the control and administration of fleet vehicles and other assets. It uses real-time data to unlock the hidden productivity and cost savings potential through powerful, customizable reports. Dossier fleet maintenance software helps companies to reduce downtime and maintenance costs, extend life of equipment, reduce parts costs and inventory, increase productivity, and reduce fuel and tire costs.

Following the acquisition, the Dossier Systems' team of almost 50 professionals, including their seasoned management team, will join AMCS. Over 750 new customers will be added to the existing AMCS customer base.

Jimmy Martin, CEO and co-founder of the AMCS Group, said, "We are very excited to expand our business with the acquisition of Dossier Systems, a brand that has earned a national reputation in North America as one of the most trusted names in the industry for fleet management maintenance management software. This acquisition will enable us to deliver and support Dossier's unique SaaS solution for fleet maintenance on a global scale. We will be bringing the solution to the AMCS Platform where we envision integrations with our current solutions including ERP, smart dispatch, mobile workforce, vehicle technology and route optimization. So customers can benefit from a unique set of integrated capabilities. We look forward to welcoming new team members and integrating our combined teams under AMCS while continuing to innovate and grow in response to global demand."

Jack Boetefuer, CEO and owner of Dossier Systems commented on the deal: "I'm excited for Dossier to become part of AMCS and believe our customers and staff can look forward to a bright future. Personally, I'm honored to have had the opportunity to lead our wonderful team to this point. Dossier's reputation for excellence in fleet maintenance management has been earned through lots of hard work and dedication going back to our beginnings in 1979 I fully expect that to continue under Jimmy's leadership. Dossier is in good hands."

AMCS is headquartered in Castletroy, Co Limerick, Ireland with offices in North America, Europe and Australia employing over 700 people across 11 countries. AMCS is a global leader of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource industries and offers optimization solutions to the broader transport logistics market. AMCS helps over 3,000 customers in 22 countries to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilization, optimize margins, and improve customer service. Their enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.amcsgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006007/en/

Contacts:

Mark Abbas AMCS CMO

Office: +31 20 600 51 51

Mobile: +31 6 20494838

email: pr@amcsgroup.com