Manna; Corteva Agriscience: Corteva Agriscience and Manna Announce Agreement on Seed Production Irrigation Management

The agreement paves the way towards more sustainable irrigation practices

TEL-AVIV, Israel and GENEVA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience, one of the world's largest agriculture companies, and Manna Irrigation, a leading provider of irrigation intelligence software solutions, have announced a new contract to enhance effective irrigation practices.

Corteva Agriscience implemented the Manna Irrigation Intelligence solution in more than 4,000 hectares in Austria across multiple locations. With the Manna solution, hundreds of corn seed growers improved their crop management practices, boosting seed production metrics and promoting sustainability.

Manna's software-only solution leads the trend in crop management decision-making driven by virtual sensors. It provides growers with actionable insights on how much and when to irrigate, based on a combination of remote sensing data, pinpointed weather information, and crop-specific models.

Manna's mobile-friendly app removes the need for sensor installations and maintenance and provides real-time notifications about crop development issues, as detected by analysis of high-resolution and high-frequency satellite images.

The deal reflects the growing momentum in the sector towards more sustainable and streamlined irrigation practices, thanks to combined agronomic and technological expertise.

"We are proud to be chosen by industry leader, Corteva Agriscience, to help achieve more sustainable production," said Hovav Lapidot, CEO of Manna Irrigation. "It is becoming even more challenging to irrigate effectively due to climate change and global natural resource scarcity. We see great demand for the Manna solution by food and agriculture corporates that operate large production areas, where in-field physical solutions are expensive to deploy and maintain."

Francisco Lynch, Seed Production & Supply Chain Director, Europe, at Corteva Agriscience, said: "We believe in the power of collaboration and this agreement will help advance sustainable agriculture and water stewardship in line with our 2030 Sustainability Goals.

Working with Manna will enable for the production of high-quality seeds to provide our growers with the tools to ensure water use efficiency.

Our growers in Austria successfully used the Manna solution for one season and it has been rolled out in part in other European countries. We are very satisfied with the results and user adoption of this technology and looking forward to working with Manna to provide farmers with the tools they need to keep growing."

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

About Manna Irrigation

Manna, a Rivulis subsidiary since 2016, is an Israeli agritech pioneer, an irrigation intelligence leader that provides growers with irrigation recommendations, crop monitoring maps, and irrigation planning tools. Its sensor-free, software-only approach leverages high-resolution, frequently refreshed satellite data, and hyper-local weather information to deliver site-specific irrigation recommendations and real-time alerts.

More information can be found at https://manna-irrigation.com/

