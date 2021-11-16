- (PLX AI) - NKT's strategic review of its Photonics unit will be in focus in tomorrow's earnings report, analyst said.
- • NKT already announced preliminary Q3 results and upgraded its outlook on Oct. 19, seeing revenue for the year of EUR 1.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 125-135 billion
- • NKT is able to pass on most of the freight and raw material cost inflation to customers, Nordea said (buy, DKK 345)
- • The focus on the report day will likely be comments about the pipeline and the Photonics strategic review, Nordea said
NKT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de