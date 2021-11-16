DPS Group Global: DPS Group Welcomes Emily Thompson as U.S. Director, New Process Technologies

Industry veteran will focus on novel therapy market sector

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced today that Emily Thompson, P.E. has joined the company as the U.S. director of new process technologies. In this leadership role, Emily will serve as a top-level technical expert, supporting clients in the novel therapy manufacturing design space. Reporting to the U.S. president of operations, Aidan O'Dwyer, and based in Cary, North Carolina, she will drive the innovation, thought leadership, and success of the novel therapy market sector on behalf of DPS Group.

"As our director of new process technologies, Emily will support DPS Group's continued development of novel therapy assignments on a global basis," said Aidan. "Emily is driven by collaboration, exceeding expectations, and challenging the status quo and brings a proven track record of success. While this role will initially focus on novel therapies, Emily will leverage her extensive experience to track and identify the next breakthrough technologies in the life sciences industry. Her client-centric approach is valued both internally and externally."

Emily is a process engineer, specializing in biological process and facility design. Working in the life sciences for 20 years, she has gained expertise in designing facilities for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapy production, both in stainless steel and single use. She is industry-recognized for her subject matter expertise in multi-modal facilities where different product types are produced in the same facility, due to her deep knowledge of complex facility layouts, GMP flows, and regulatory considerations.

A graduate of North Carolina State University, Emily holds two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and Bachelor of Science in biochemistry. She is also a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of North Carolina and an active member of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE).

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation as well as client-side technical services.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 46 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,000 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

