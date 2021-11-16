Petra Diamonds Ltd - First Tender of Williamson Goods post Restart of Ops

16 November 2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

First Tender of Williamson Goods post Restart of Operations

32.32 carat Pink Diamond included in the Tender

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that the first tender of rough diamonds from the Williamson mine in Tanzania, post the restart of operations, will be taking place in Antwerp from Friday 19 to Friday 26 November 2021.

The mine was placed on care and maintenance in April 2020 in order to preserve its liquidity, at a time when diamond pricing was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and operations recommenced in Q1 FY 2022.

A parcel of ca. 26,000 carats is available for sale and includes a 32.32 carat pink stone of exceptional colour and clarity.

Appointments to participate in the tender can be made by contacting:

Greg Stephenson , Group Head of Sales and Marketing

, Group Head of Sales and Marketing Tel: +27 836 379 849

Email: diamondsales@petradiamonds.com

A photo of the 32.32 carat diamond can be viewed at: www.petradiamonds.com/media/image-library/diamonds.

~ Ends ~

