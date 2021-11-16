Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.11.2021
Breaking News: + 620% – Halo Collective veröffentlich Quartalszahlen!
WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 
Stuttgart
16.11.21
16:24 Uhr
0,790 Euro
+0,002
+0,25 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.11.2021 | 16:41
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Linas Agro Group: notification on transactions in the issuer's securities by the managers and persons closely associated with the managers of the Company

AB Linas Agro Group (further - Company, Issuer) has received notifications of the managers and of the persons closely associated with the managers of the Company about transactions in the Issuers's securities (enclosed).

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)

Attachments

  • Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial, LPI (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3b24936e-3c12-4a86-b3a7-f8ec5dc22e69)
  • Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial, APR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a7948a86-b28c-4a17-9f09-725b5747acb2)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
