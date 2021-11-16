AB Linas Agro Group: notification on transactions in the issuer's securities by the managers and persons closely associated with the managers of the Company

AB Linas Agro Group (further - Company, Issuer) has received notifications of the managers and of the persons closely associated with the managers of the Company about transactions in the Issuers's securities (enclosed).
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)
Attachments
- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial, LPI (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3b24936e-3c12-4a86-b3a7-f8ec5dc22e69)
- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial, APR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a7948a86-b28c-4a17-9f09-725b5747acb2)
