Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG.H) (the "Company") is pleased to report that the shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders held in Bedford, Nova Scotia on November 12, 2021.



Election of Directors and Motions

MOTIONS NUMBER OF SHARES FOR % FOR WITHHELD/ ABSTAIN % WITHHELD/ ABSTAIN AGAINST RESTRICTED Regan Isenor 10,239,786 99.98% 2,000 0.02% 0.00%

Gregory Isenor 10,239,786 99.98% 2,000 0.02% 0.00%

Jean-François Lalonde 10,195,120 99.54% 46,666 0.46% 0.00%

Darrin Campbell 10,195,120 99.54% 46,666 0.46% 0.00%

Appointment of Auditors

- Smythe LLP 10,241,786 100.00% 0 0.00% 0.00%

Approval and Confirmation of the

Stock Option Plan 10,240,186 99.98% 0 0.00% 0.02%

Approval of Niaouleni Transaction 8,194,686 * 100.00% 0 0.00% 0.00% 2,047,100

* Excluding 2,047,100 shares held by Insiders

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla Gold commented, "On behalf of the Company I'd like to welcome Darrin Campbell to the Board. Darrin brings a strong financial background with a particular track record of mineral exploration projects in Africa.

With the 100% shareholder support for the Niaouleni Transaction, the Company is excited to complete the extensive data compilation of the property and quickly move into a drilling campaign focusing on testing the known zones of high-grade mineralization established in past work.

I would like to thank the shareholders for the confidence expressed for the Directors and Management of Sylla Gold Corp."

Niaouleni Project

The Niaouleni Project is 9,400 hectares in size and accessible by paved highway and includes extensive artisanal mining activity within the interpreted extensions of gold bearing structures. Past exploration at Niaouleni includes extensive reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling, which have identified several structural gold-bearing zones that appear to extend from the adjacent Kobada gold deposit. Historical exploration and drilling results are currently being compiled into a digital database and will be interpreted for the purposes of designing a drilling program to further test these structural gold-bearing zones and possibly extend them further.





Niaouleni Property Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/103800_53346c5fa4209b04_001full.jpg

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., Director of Sylla Gold Corp. who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Sylla Gold

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG.H) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa.

