Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Doxa Aktiebolag receives observation status (591/21)

On April 26, 2021, Doxa Aktiebolag (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to add a new business area focusing on real estate investments. On September 9, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a letter of intent to acquire a property portfolio in Malmö. On October 11, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a letter of intent to acquire the shares in Sundsbron Fastighets AB. On November 15, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that it, as a result of the abovementioned transactions, will be deemed to have undergone a substantial change in its business and that Nasdaq Stockholm AB therefore will conduct an examination of the Company to ensure that it meets the applicable listing requirements. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if it plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Doxa Aktiebolag (DOXA, ISIN code SE0005624756, order book ID 100241) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB