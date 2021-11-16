This news, announced in Pedro Bados' keynote today, highlights increasing demand for better employee experiences in today's flexible-work era

Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today at its Experience Everywhere '21 event has announced multiple alliances with leading technology players Citrix, HP, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. who are looking to harness the power of Nexthink's digital employee experience ecosystem. At a time when the world of work is changing, and leading companies are rising to meet the challenges presented by the hybrid working era, Nexthink's commitment to providing a human-centric platform is uniquely positioned to solve these challenges.

"Work has changed forever and the role of IT from problem solvers into architects of flow is the new competitive advantage," said Pedro Bados, Co-founder and CEO at Nexthink. "Employees want this new energy at work, they want to feel engaged and listened to, while they connect from anywhere. In this new world, we are delighted to partner with leaders like Citrix, HP, and Qualcomm Technologies to deliver the right technologies to transform the digital employee experience for every company around the world."

Citrix Together, Nexthink and Citrix will provide organizations with one view for end-to-end visibility of employees' digital experiences for customers leveraging Citrix secure remote work solutions. William Du, Director of Strategic Business Development at Citrix notes, "Many organizations already plan and monitor their Citrix deployment using Nexthink. As part of the partnership, Nexthink and Citrix are building two-way platform integrations to continue to improve insights into Citrix environments and the digital employee experience delivered by them. Working together, we can deliver a simple solution that enables Citrix customers to prioritize digital employee experience considerations as they further develop their hybrid workforce strategies."

HP In collaboration with Nexthink, HP will launch a new service aimed at helping organizations to transform the digital experience for employees. The new HP Proactive Insights Experience Management service will make it easier for IT teams to gauge employee sentiment and perceptions in full context of events happening in the IT environment. "At HP we are passionate about creating technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere," said Tadd Koziel, Vice President HP Digital Services. "The combination of HP's service and capabilities with Nexthink's capabilities will equip IT teams with the insight and feedback necessary to deliver a better digital employee experience."

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.Today, the two companies announced a collaboration to bring Nexthink's first-class Digital Employee Experience solution to Windows laptops powered by Snapdragon compute platforms. "Qualcomm Technologies is committed to mobile compute innovation, providing multiple generations and product tiers built to enable leading experiences for businesses," said Rami Husseini, Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Our collaboration with Nexthink can enhance the in-field measurement validation on PCs powered by Snapdragon compute platforms, which deliver cutting-edge security, performance, AI, and 5G connectivity experiences."

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company gives IT leaders unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,000 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 13 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

