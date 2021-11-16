- (PLX AI) - Siemens Healthineers changes to the Managing Board.
- • Elisabeth Staudinger (51), Head of Siemens Healthineers in the Asia Pacific region since April 2018, has been appointed as a member of the Managing Board, effective December 1, 2021
- • At the same time the Supervisory Board of Siemens Healthineers AG has accepted the resignation of Dr. Christoph Zindel (60) as of March 31, 2022, due to personal circumstances
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de