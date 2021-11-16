EQS Group-News: Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IPVconnect Launches Fully-Featured Streaming Solution to Expand Subscriber Base



16.11.2021 / 17:45



Leverages NAGRA's US Streaming Solution to deliver new levels of engagement to broadband and video subscribers Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - November 16, 2021 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multi-screen television solutions, today announced that IPVconnect, a premier television, internet, and VoIP provider in the U.S., has partnered NAGRA to transition from their current satellite TV broadcast offering to an advanced video streaming solution to increase consumer engagement, improve customer retention and expand its subscriber base. IPVconnect now currently sells broadband and voice services to subscribers within Homeowner Association (HOA) communities, apartment communities, condo communities, manufactured housing communities, hotels, hospital facilities, assisted living developments, and more across Florida and other U.S. states. However, like many television and internet providers, IPVconnect has experienced a progressively competitive environment where multiple OTT applications compete to capture consumer market share. IPVconnect is embracing the transition from traditional satellite pay-TV to internet-based service, providing subscribers with a broad range of content and streaming offerings delivered through an engaging app available on any device. The new service offers consumers access to their favorite streaming apps, sports, premium movies, and local channels - all from a single, fully featured streaming solution. 'As an innovative and trusted partner, NAGRA is providing IPVconnect with all the tools needed to ensure our subscribers can easily find and enjoy the content they crave,' said Tyler Bell, IPVconnect CEO. 'From the first meeting through implementation, we've been impressed with the agility and quick time-to-market provided by the NAGRA approach. We're excited to launch our fully featured streaming solution to serve our current subscribers better and will use this as fuel to grow our broadband revenue.' Powered by the OpenTV Video Platform, in conjunction with partners such as Broadpeak, NAGRA's US Streaming Solution enables IPVconnect to deliver audio and video services via the internet, using its own head-end equipment, to its subscribers. IPVconnect can also directly manage and optimize its service through access to key consumer behavioral insights to inform editorial decisions and personalize the entertainment experience by offering hyper-localized content, while promoting and delivering what subscribers find most meaningful. The ability to continually innovate and optimize enables IPVconnect to offer consumers a first-class user experience with discovery, voice, search, and recommendations - extending their service reach at both a subscriber and content level. 'NAGRA continues to enhance the capabilities of its US Streaming Solution to further deliver upon the needs of service providers like IPVconnect,' said Xavier Fustagueras, SVP Americas for NAGRA. 'The flexibility of either an on-premise or all cloud hosted turn-key solution provides operators of all sizes the opportunity to better address consumer needs to help drive engagement, retention, and revenue. We are pleased to help IPVconnect provide the localized and customized content their subscribers demand.' At initial launch, consumers can access the service through a FireTV device via Android TV. In subsequent launch waves, Android set-top-box units will be deployed with the NAGRA UX framework and the IPVconnect app pre-installed. For immediate information on how this solution can be deployed quickly, click here or contact us. There is still time to register for our exclusive live webinar with IPVconnect and 1Tennessee happening live on Wednesday, November 17 at 11am ET, moderated by Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading: 'Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience.' About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and mutli-screen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband, and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. About IPVconnect IPVconnect is a premier Television, Internet, and VoIP provider serving HOA communities, Apartment communities, Condominiums, Manufactured Housing communities, Hotels, Hospitals, Assisted Living Communities, and more for over 25 years. The company delivers the fastest Residential Multi-Gig Internet speeds in Florida, starting at 2GB fiber data connections per home, and includes Wifi-6 AX Wireless Networks. IPVconnect is the highest rated service provider per Social Media and Google reviews, and has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Media contacts Cédric Alber Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations +41 79 647 61 71 +1 (415) 962-5005 cedric.alber@nagra.com

End of Media Release

