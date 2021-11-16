Regulatory News:

The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) announced today that it has held an information meeting, or Capital Markets Day, at its headquarters in L'Isle d'Abeau, France, dedicated to its Climate Strategy, followed by a visit to the Montalieu cement plant.

The Climate Strategy presented at this event is available in the form of a commented document on the Group's website www.vicat.fr

During the presentation, the Vicat Group reiterated its 2030 emissions targets and reaffirmed its ambition to achieve carbon neutrality in the value chain of its products and services by 2050.

The group also presented the solutions currently being implemented to reach its 2030 objectives and the various projects planned to enable it to achieve its 2050 ambition, including projects for the production of hydrogen through CO2 recovery. such as HYNOVI and Genvia in particular.

Finally, the Group underlined that more than 2/3 of its EBITDA is currently generated by 8 plants in Europe and the United States, where investments to achieve the best decarbonization standards are limited. It also specified that, in countries where carbon regulations are in the making, its industrial facilities are among the most modern and competitive in each of the markets where it operates. Therefore, the amount of investments required to finance the transition of its industrial base to meet its 2030 objectives have been estimated at 800 million euros over the period 2021 to 2030.

About Vicat

The Vicat Group employs over 9,000 employees and generated consolidated sales of €2.805 billion in 2020., coming from its production businesses in, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Some 64% of its sales are generated outside France. The Vicat Group, a family business, is the heir to a industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as other activities related to these core businesses.

