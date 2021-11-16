Ekinops (Euronext Paris FR0011466069 EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport systems and access network solutions, today announces it has been chosen by IKOULA-a cutting edge French Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider of dedicated servers, outsourced cloud computing, web and cloud hosting services since 1998-to upgrade its backbone network between data centers to support the tremendous growth in customer traffic.

"The heart of IKOULA's activity is to support the many requests from our customers without increasing the response time, while providing a second to none quality Cloud infrastructure," said Ludovic Berrier, IKOULA Network Manager.

Ekinops is delivering the PM 200FRS02 200G FlexRate coherent line card for IKOULA to upgrade its existing Ekinops chassis that are already transporting traffic on multiple 1oG cards. The line card is used in 100G mode, de facto instantly multiplying the capacity of this line by a factor of ten to handle the current traffic load.

"IKOULA is positioned as a dominant cloud player on the French market and is happy to be able to rely on French technology from Ekinops,"added Ludovic Berrier

IKOULA has been using Ekinops equipment for its core network for over ten years, connecting data centers in Reims and Eppes and an Internet point-of-presence (PoP) in Paris. Having grown since the initial installation to 25,000 active customers in over 60 countries on 4 continents, IKOULA recognized the need to upgrade its backbone network in order to maintain its customers' high quality of experience despite the increased demand. The PM 200FRS02 FlexRate card can be installed in the same chassis used by 10G saving IKOULA both the cost of new shelves as well as the time and cost of deploying and commissioning the new hardware. A long record of performance, simplicity of deployment, short lead times and exemplary execution were all factors in IKOULA's decision to upgrade with Ekinops.

"Our optical transport solutions enable service providers to radically transform the speed of their networks," says Thierry Varona, Sales Director France at Ekinops. "The FlexRate technology will allow IKOULA to more easily adapt to continued service growth without compromising on quality of service."

About IKOULA

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA has its own Datacenters in France, as well as two subsidiaries, in Spain and in the Netherlands. Because people are part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and provides them with teams of experts available 24/7, to advise and support them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are also multilingual, in order to respond to the internationalization issues of all of its customers, located in more than 60 countries on 4 continents. Since September 2021, IKOULA has joined the SEWAN Group.

About EKINOPS

Ekinops is a leading provider of open and fully interoperable Layer 1, 2 and 3 solutions to service providers around the world. Our programmable and highly scalable solutions enable the fast, flexible and cost-effective deployment of new services for both high-speed, high-capacity optical transport as well as virtualization-enabled managed enterprise services.

