Nexthink is collaborating with HP on a new service that leverages the combined intelligence of both companies to enable enterprises to deliver high-quality IT experiences to employees

Nexthink, the global leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management today announced a collaboration with HP Inc., a leading provider of IT products and services for the global marketplace, to launch a new service aimed at helping organizations to transform the digital experience for employees.

The new HP Proactive Insights Experience Management service will make it easier for IT teams to gauge employee sentiment and perceptions in full context of events happening in the IT environment. Through a unique combination of real-time workplace analytics, AI-powered automation and employee sentiment, HP experts will help organizations to concretely assess the current state of the digital workplace in real-time, proactively solve IT issues impacting employees, and measure and assess continuous improvement.

"Many hardware providers limit their focus to how the device is performing, but the ultimate goal is to create great end-to-end digital experiences across both applications and devices for all employees everywhere," said Pedro Bados, Co-founder and CEO, Nexthink. "We are very excited about this relationship with HP and how we can jointly redefine the future of the workplace experience for millions of people around the world."

"At HP we are passionate about creating technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere," said Tadd Koziel, Vice President HP Digital Services. "The combination of HP's service and capabilities with Nexthink's capabilities will equip IT teams with the insight and feedback necessary to deliver a better digital employee experience."

This collaboration aims to empower customers to accelerate and scale their digital transformation with on-the-spot analysis and remediation recommendations. For more information check out: https://www.hp.com/us-en/services/proactive-insights.html

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company gives IT leaders unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,000 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 13 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

