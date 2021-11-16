United States Antimony Corp.: Monthly (October 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) Announces Monthly Operations Update for October 2021.

The Company is pleased to provide this monthly (October) update on its operations to shareholders as management remains focused on operational improvements, R&D, and growth opportunities. Going forward it is planned that the updates will be on a bi-monthly (every second month) basis to save on management time. Sales figures will continue to be available in the company's 10Q reports filed with the SEC on a quarterly basis.

Safety and Environmental

All Company operations reported zero lost time or serious injury accidents during the month of October.

There were zero environmental spills, discharges, or incidents during the month of October.

October Production

Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ"): Mined 1860 tons Crushed 573 tons Shipped 868 tons

Madero Smelter: All crude antimony oxide was converted to crude antimony metal during October. The smelter started Oct with 37,665 lbs of crude oxide and 86,842 lbs of crude antimony metal.

By Nov. 1, the entire stock of crude oxide had been converted to crude metal resulting in an inventory of 127,000 lbs of crude antimony metal.

Thompson Falls: 30.5 tons of refined antimony trioxide were produced and sold in October. Several test batches of antimony trisulfide were produced in the new furnaces. Antimony Trisulfide production in October for the DLA (Defense Logistics Agency) totaled 340 lbs. and recycled fines totaled 1,760 lbs. Increased production of the recycled material is anticipated in the future.

Operations Upgrades

BRZ The new primary jaw crusher continues to perform well. Pit production continued in October, building up the stockpile in advance of winter. Shipments were down based on some of our customers encountering difficulties in being able to contract trucks.

Madero -The Madero crew continued to produce crude antimony metal to lessen trucking costs (as compared to antimony trioxide) to Thompson Falls. Studies of the feasibility of production of high-quality antimony trioxide at Madero indicate that additional improvements to the plant infrastructure will need to be accomplished first. The company plans to promote sales of finished metal from the Madero Mexican smelter while continuing shipments of crude oxide and crude metal from Madero to Montana for supplementary sales of finished oxide. The last shipment (19.2 tons) of crude antimony oxide to Thompson Falls from the Madero Smelter was on 5 Aug.

Thompson Falls: The two new furnaces are fully operational and started producing test batches of antimony trisulphide in early October. Labor shortages at the Thompson Falls facilities were improved by a company program of encouraging existing employees to recommend friends and relatives to sign on. This resulted in an addition of four new quality laborers. The addition of these men enabled the commencement of the relining of one of our older furnaces.

Ambri Inc.: The company continues to track developments at Ambri and are cooperating with them to supply antimony this year and next.

Los Juarez/Puerto Blanco: Discussions continued with third party exploration companies towards a possible earn-in joint venture arrangement that would utilize their expertise and lower the company's risk.

Forward Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

