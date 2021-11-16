Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for 12th Consecutive Year

Achieves Level 4 Status in Transition Pathway Initiative 2021 Report

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has earned a place on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the 12th consecutive year and is one of only three oil and gas companies included in the North America Index. The DJSI, which recognizes public companies for outstanding performance across economic, environmental and social factors, is used as a reference by shareholders who consider sustainability when making investment decisions. Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are considered each year for index membership.

In addition, the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) recently published its 2021 report on the progress of more than 190 energy companies in transitioning to a low carbon economy and supporting efforts to mitigate climate change in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. In TPI's 2021 report, Hess is one of only three U.S. oil and gas companies to achieve its top Level 4 status, which is the highest level awarded to companies that demonstrably manage climate-related risks and opportunities from a governance, operational and strategic perspective.

"We are honored to be recognized by both the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the Transition Pathway Initiative for delivering industry leading environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure," said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety.

Hess' Sustainability Report describes the company's sustainability strategy and performance on environmental, social and governance programs and initiatives. The report is available at: www.hess.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information about the company is available at www.hess.com.

