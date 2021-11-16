Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Announces FINRA Approval of Ticker Symbol Change from "ADOM" to "EVTV"

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") has approved its request to change its ticker symbol to "EVTV". The change will be effective as of the open of market trading on November 17, 2021, at which time Envirotech Vehicles' common stock will begin trading on the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol "EVTV".

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We are pleased to be able to change our ticker symbol from 'ADOM' to 'EVTV' to align our ticker with our new name Envirotech Vehicles that better reflects our enhanced vision and growth strategy. We have made tremendous progress turning our business around and believe that we are now in a strong position to build long-term shareholder value as we execute on our strategy of helping fleet operators unlock the value of EVs."

No action is required to be taken by Envirotech Vehicles' stockholders with respect to the ticker symbol change.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

