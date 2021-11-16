Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 10-Year Lease at Pennsylvania Cold Storage Property

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it has executed a 10-year lease at its refrigerated industrial property located in Reading, Pennsylvania. The lease is for the full building, or 42,900 square feet, and was concurrent with the end of the building's prior lease, ensuring continued 100% occupancy at the facility with no downtime.

The tenant is Country Fresh, a leading provider of fresh-cut fruits, vegetables and fresh snacking products. The tenant sells through its Country Fresh, Sun Rich and Grab Apples brands. The building will be used for its operations, including cutting fruits and vegetables and packaging its products.

"Our ability to execute this long-term lease with no downtime reflects the quality of our assets and the demand for this type of specialized space," stated EJ Wislar, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial. "Completing this transaction maintains full occupancy at the building and increases the weighted average lease term of our portfolio."

"We are pleased to have a new absolute net, long-term lease in place," added Greg Yayac, Senior Asset Manager. "This is an in-demand product type and we look forward to having Country Fresh as a tenant for a long time."

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 127 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 15.7 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

