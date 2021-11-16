Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) ("NuGen MD" or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Elisha Dillon as Head of Global Sales & Strategic Partnerships.

Elisha brings a wealth of experience as a results-driven sales professional with a reputation for closing deals while building and maintaining strong relationships. She brings with her a track record of implementing and executing sales and growth strategies in complex and challenging environments.

As the Head of Sales, Elisha is directly responsible for establishing a global network of distributors that will help NuGen MD attain our projected revenues. Furthermore, she is responsible for NuGen's global business development strategy as well as execution of that strategy.

Michael Wright, CEO of NuGen MD, stated, "We are very delighted to have Elisha Dillon join our team at this important time on our path to scaling up the commercialization of our technology. It was important to this organization to retain a business development professional with a track record of developing and maintaining strong relationships to spearhead our sales initiatives. The relationships with our existing and future distributors as well as our strategic partnerships will be the backbone of our success and we are fortunate to have Elisha leading the team."

Prior to joining NuGen MD, Elisha's extensive sales experience lay primarily in the financial industry. Her most recent banking role was with TD Bank Group which allowed her to build and maintain a portfolio of private and publicly traded companies.

"I am excited to be part of a team that is introducing such a revolutionary product to the world," said Elisha Dillion, Head of Sales at NuGen MD. "When Michael spoke to me about this innovative needle-free injection device, I knew immediately that this would change the lives of people around the world. I am looking forward to being a part of this movement and to see how our devices will empower patients globally."

Elisha holds a Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University, with a concentration in Human Relations and Legal Studies.

About NuGen Medical Devices:

NuGen Medical Devices is an emerging specialty medical device company focused on developing and commercializing novel drug delivery technologies. NuGen Medical Devices principal business is the research, development and commercialization of innovative needle-free injection devices and systems for the administration of subcutaneous medication. It is developing products using needle-free drug delivery technology in several important fields including, but not limited to, anaphylaxis, diabetes, severe migraine, erectile dysfunction, chronic anaemia, neutropenia, autoimmune rheumatoid arthritis, growth and fertility hormone, psoriasis as well as DNA and conventional/pediatric vaccines.

