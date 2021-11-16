ESG Clean Energy, LLC ("ESG"), developers of Net Zero Carbon Footprints and clean energy solutions for distributed power generation, released a statement today in response to a report issued by Kerrisdale Capital about Camber Energy (NYSE Amex: CEI) and Viking Energy Group ("Viking") (OTCQB: VKIN) that ESG believes contains misleading and inaccurate information about ESG.

About ESG Clean Energy, LLC

ESG Clean Energy, LLC (ESG) develops Net Zero Carbon Footprints and clean energy solutions for businesses and power providers using natural gas. The ESG system utilizes patented, off-the-shelf technology to efficiently produce electricity while capturing and converting 100% of the carbon dioxide and water vapor, which can be used in the production of various commodities, such as distilled water, ethanol, and urea. More information about ESG Clean Energy, its technology, and its current projects can be found at www.ESGcleanEnergy.com.

