Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Strong Growth in Revenue and Operating Profit

HIGHLIGHTS: Quarterly revenue of $41.7M, a 271% increase year-over-year. Full year revenue of $119.8M, a 106% increase year-over-year.



TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended August 31, 2021. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTP) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended 8.31.21 8.31.20 8.31.21 1 8.31.20 Professional fees - Caldwell 31,429 11,152 96,120 56,867 Professional fees - IQTP 10,181 - 23,287 - Consolidated professional fees 41,610 11,152 119,407 56,867 Direct expense reimbursements 128 102 359 1,326 Revenues 41,738 11,254 119,766 58,193 Cost of sales 32,468 8,696 90,621 44,352 Government stimulus grants - (2,205 ) (334 ) (2,446 ) Reimbursed direct expenses 128 102 359 1,326 Gross profit 9,142 4,661 29,120 14,961 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,117 2,752 20,738 11,588 Acquisition-related expenses 2 793 - 2,453 - Government stimulus grants - (393 ) - (393 ) Operating profit 1,232 2,302 5,929 3,766 Interest expense on lease liability 116 147 464 367 Interest expense on loans payable 7 - 27 - Investment (income) loss (13 ) (7 ) (32 ) 605 Foreign exchange (income) loss (301 ) (128 ) 53 (179 ) Earnings before tax 1,423 2,290 5,417 2,973 Income tax expense 3 440 (282 ) 898 127 Net earnings after tax 983 2,572 4,519 2,846 Basic earnings per share $ 0.039 $ 0.126 $ 0.190 $ 0.139

1) Results include operations from IQTP for the eight months post-acquisition date of December 31, 2020 with intercompany amounts eliminated.

2) Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense which will end on December 31, 2022.

3) Income tax expense during the year ended August 31, 2021 includes $562 of income from a favourable tax ruling change during the second quarter allowing for the deductibility on the valid use of PPP funds which had previously been disallowed.

"Fiscal 2021 was a year of enormous and transformational growth for Caldwell," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "It was busy, unpredictable, and set against an unprecedented backdrop, yet we had one of the most extraordinary years in our firm's history, growing the size of our team, expanding our products and services, and breaking all-time records for a number of key metrics.

"After a challenging second half of Fiscal 2020, our executive search team came roaring back, setting new records for revenue, search volume, and searches per recruiter. Strategic additions to the partner and principal team expanded our global footprint significantly and added depth and breadth to our capabilities across functions, practices and geographies. Our December acquisition of IQTalent Partners accelerated our growth, advancing us into a new market for augmenting internal talent teams on an hourly business model. The IQTP team's year was also one best summed up by amplified growth, closing out the fiscal year close to triple their prior year preacquisition performance. More than a phenomenal investment, IQTP is a fantastic cultural fit, and a real expansion of our collective value proposition."

Wallace continued: "With strong demand from clients and a robust pipeline, we closed out the fiscal year in a powerful position. We are excited for the fiscal year ahead and while we expect some easing in our clients' surge of post-pandemic hiring activity, we anticipate strong growth at IQTP and continued growth in the aggregate. Supported by our solid balance sheet, we do continue to seek out additional portfolio investments that will add to the breadth and depth of the products and services that we can bring to our clients."

For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, including a detailed segment analysis, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Chris Beck, CPA, President and Chief Financial Officer

cbeck@caldwellpartners.com

+1 (617) 934-1843 Media:

Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing

clomot@caldwellpartners.com

+1 (516) 830-3535 THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in $000s Canadian) As at As at August 31 August 31 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 29,214 14,481 Accounts receivable 23,218 7,316 Income taxes receivable - 928 Unbilled revenue 4,217 2,430 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,332 2,553 58,981 27,708 Non-current assets Restricted cash 2,624 45 Marketable securities 242 71 Advances 506 695 Property and equipment 1,970 2,128 Right-of-use assets 9,549 7,691 Intangible assets 234 - Goodwill 7,960 1,288 Deferred income taxes 5,067 1,245 Total assets 87,133 40,871 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 4,640 1,764 Compensation payable 36,852 12,812 Income taxes payable 3,007 - Lease liability 1,868 1,873 Loans Payable 176 - 46,543 16,449 Non-current liabilities Compensation payable 6,278 734 Lease liability 8,560 6,932 61,381 24,115 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 12,157 7,515 Contributed surplus 15,063 15,013 Accumulated other comprehensive income 204 419 Deficit (1,672 ) (6,191 ) Total equity 25,752 16,756 Total liabilities and equity 87,133 40,871

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts) Twelve months ended August 31 2021 20201 Revenues Professional fees 119,407 56,867 Direct expense reimbursements 359 1,326 119,766 58,193 Cost of sales expenses Cost of sales 90,621 44,352 Government stimulus grants (334 ) (2,446 ) Reimbursed direct expenses 359 1,326 90,646 43,232 Gross profit 29,120 14,961 Selling, general and administrative 20,738 11,588 Acquisition-related expenses 2,453 - Government stimulus grants - (393 ) 23,191 11,195 Operating profit 5,929 3,766 Finance expenses (income) Interest expense on lease liability 464 367 Interest expense on loans payable 27 - Investment (income) loss (32 ) 605 Foreign exchange loss (income) 53 (179 ) Earnings before income tax 5,417 2,973 Income tax expense 898 127 Net earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company 4,519 2,846 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.190 $ 0.139 Diluted $ 0.186 $ 0.139 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(in $000s Canadian) Twelve months ended August 31 2021 2020 Net earnings for the period 4,519 2,846 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings Gain on marketable securities 165 210 Cumulative translation adjustment (380 ) (372 ) Comprehensive earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company 4,304 2,684 1 Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current year presentation.

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in $000s Canadian) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Deficit Share Capital Contributed Surplus Cumulative Translation Adjustment Gain on Marketable Securities Total Equity Balance - August 31, 2019 (9,256 ) 7,515 15,005 967 (386 ) 13,845 Adoption of IFRS 16 1,137 - - - - 1,137 Net earnings for the year 2,846 - - - - 2,846 Dividend payments declared (918 ) - - - - (918 ) Share based payment expense - - 8 - 8 Gain on marketable securities available for sale 210 210 Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - (372 ) - (372 ) Balance - August 31, 2020 (6,191 ) 7,515 15,013 595 (176 ) 16,756 Net earnings for the year 4,519 - - - - 4,519 Common share issuance - 4,642 - - - 4,642 Share-based payment expense - - 50 - - 50 Gain on marketable securities available for sale - - - - 165 165 Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - (380 ) - (380 ) Balance - August 31, 2021 (1,672 ) 12,157 15,063 215 (11 ) 25,752

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(in $000s Canadian) Twelve months ended August 31 2021 2020 Cash flow provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings for the year 4,519 2,846 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash Depreciation of property and equipment 393 461 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,982 1,565 Amortization of intangible assets 19 - Amortization of advances 646 1,128 Interest expense on lease liabilities 464 367 Share based payment expense 50 8 Loss (gain) on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans13 13 (262 ) Gain on lease modification (37 ) - Interest on loans payable 27 - Gain on government stimulus grants - (2,132 ) Loss on disposition of assets - 103 Loss on disposition of right-of-use assets - 87 Reduction in lease liability due to early termination - (91 ) Fees received in shares - (23 ) Loss on marketable securities classified as FVPL - 625 Decrease in deferred income taxes - 520 Changes in working capital 16,802 (3,813 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,878 1,389 Investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (3,238 ) - Payment of advances (437 ) (576 ) Purchase of property and equipment (251 ) (1,320 ) Purchase of marketable securities (180 ) Purchase of intangible assets (108 ) Sale of marketable securities 289 Tenant inducement on right-of-use assets - 367 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 5,207 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,925 ) 3,678 Financing activities Increase in restricted cash (2,619 ) - Payment of lease liabilities (2,619 ) (2,021 ) Payment of loans payable (1,043 ) - Sublease payments received 346 310 Dividend payments - (1,377 ) Proceeds from government loan - 2,267 Net cash used in financing activities (5,935 ) (821 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (284 ) (388 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 14,733 3,858 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 14,481 10,623 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 29,214 14,481

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673250/Caldwell-Reports-Strong-Growth-in-Revenue-and-Operating-Profit