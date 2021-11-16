Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.11.2021 | 23:44
Dr. Mehdi Bajoghli Joins Skin and Laser Dermatology Center

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center of McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia are honored to welcome Dr. Mehdi Bajoghli, a board-certified allergist and immunologist, to the team of providers. Dr. Mehdi Bajoghli brings decades of knowledge and experience in the diagnosis and treatment of allergic rhinitis (hay fever), asthma, urticaria (hives), eczema, allergies to food, medication (penicillin testing, etc.), insects (bee sting hypersensitivity), and metals (nickel allergy).

Dr. Mehdi Bajoghli's excellence in his field has also led him to serve as an Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Georgetown University School of Medicine for more than 35 years. In addition, Dr. Bajoghli has published numerous articles investigating allergic reactions, as well as his most recent publication-his own memoir.

Dr. Bajoghli has previously practiced in Woodbridge and Reston, and will now be accepting new patients in the Mclean office. The addition of Dr. Bajoghli to the team further expands the excellent dermatology, skin cancer surgery, and laser services available to patients of Skin and Laser Dermatology Center.

Call to schedule a consultation with Dr. Mehdi Bajoghli of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center in McLean, VA at (703) 893-1114. Skin and Laser Dermatology Center participates with Medicare and most major insurance plans.

SOURCE: Skin & Laser Dermatology Center



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/673276/Dr-Mehdi-Bajoghli-Joins-Skin-and-Laser-Dermatology-Center

