- (PLX AI) - SalMar Q3 operational EBIT NOK 748 million vs. estimate NOK 912 million.
- • Operational EBIT per kg NOK 14.35, down from NOK 18.05 per kg in the second quarter and NOK 17.46 per kg in the third quarter 2020
- • Q3 revenue NOK 4,019 million vs. estimate NOK 3,850 million
- • SalMar is increasing its volume forecast for 2021 in Norway by 6,000 tonnes to 169,000 tonnes as a result of strong utilization of higher production capacity
- • A higher volume is expected to be harvested in 2022: Norway, 175,000 tonnes; Iceland, 16,000 tonnes; and Scotland, 46,000 tonnes
