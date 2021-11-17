- (PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling secures two-well Dutch contract for Maersk Resolute.
- • Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract with ONE-Dyas B.V. which will employ the harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolute to drill the IJssel and Clover exploration wells in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.
- • The contract is expected to commence in December 2021, with a firm duration of 84 days.
- • The contract value is approximately USD 6.9m, excluding an agreed fee for the potential use of the rig's SCR system. The contract includes two additional one-well options.
DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de