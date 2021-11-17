- (PLX AI) - Jyske Bank has an extraordinarily high share buyback potential in 2022 and 2023, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target DKK 355
- • Jyske Bank's credit quality in the lending portfolio will remain solid in the coming years, Handelsbanken said
- • The bank sector overall can look forward to rising interest rates, the analysts said, and Jyske Bank is one of the best capitalized banks in Denmark
