Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
News + Strong Buy: Geht es nach 3.200% Kursplus nun weiter!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
17.11.21
08:00 Uhr
6,170 Euro
-0,014
-0,23 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1566,21008:13
6,1506,19608:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2021 | 08:05
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Capital Markets Day December 13, 2021

Hydro has the pleasure of inviting you to our Capital Markets Day presentation, taking place on December 13, 2021.

Location: Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo, Norway. E/F building, "Storsalen". The event will also be streamed online for those who cannot attend in person. ?

Agenda

09:00 - 11:30 Presentation in English:

Hydro strategy by

  • President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim
  • Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs): John Thuestad, Helena Nonka, Paul Warton, Eivind Kallevik and Arvid Moss
  • Heads of Hydro REIN, Hydro Havrand, and Batteries: Olivier Girardot, Per Christian Eriksen, and Morten Halleraker

Financial update

  • EVP and CFO Pål Kildemo

11:30 - 12:00 Conference Call - Q&A

12:00 - 13:00 Lunch/break

13:00 - 17:15 EVP Roundtables and investor meetings

To register for events in connection with Capital Markets Day 2021, please visit this websitefor more information. Deadline for registration is December 8, 2021 at 12.00.

Alternatives for joining virtually:

  • Alternative one (video): You can follow the presentation and Q&A by joining the webcast (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fevents.webcast.no%2Fviewer-registration%2Fv9WmM4eF%2Fregister&data=04%7C01%7CChristopher.Minora%40hydro.com%7C941415a195324d7fab0f08d9a8852b74%7Cbc1d89914a284552abc1ace7ae108274%7C0%7C0%7C637726112180875310%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=xBcGvldZvKi%2BRBzP29TUZES1ittjha3db53ie0a9x%2BE%3D&reserved=0).
  • Alternative two (audio): You can listen to the presentation and Q&A by dial-in via conference call link (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fevent.loopup.com%2FSelfRegistration%2Fregistration.aspx%3Fbooking%3DqW9D7BHAq7uMhHYHWkaZlX01qNU8Y2JeySuJ9ecERjY%3D%26b%3D2389e96d-457b-46a8-bebb-fec356d5b031&data=04%7C01%7CChristopher.Minora%40hydro.com%7C941415a195324d7fab0f08d9a8852b74%7Cbc1d89914a284552abc1ace7ae108274%7C0%7C0%7C637726112180875310%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=NU%2B9UMWc2fKgAZocqXhJkSctE%2B0PYgopcUKsiCVPz%2BQ%3D&reserved=0).

To ask questions during the Q&A, please join the conference call option by following the directions in this link. You will not be able to ask questions through the webcast. ?


NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.