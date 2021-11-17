ProPhotonix Limited Announces Notice of GM

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / ProPhotonix Limited (AIM:PPIX)(OTC PINK:STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that its Notice of Special Shareholder Meeting ("SSM") to approve the proposed acquisition by Exaktera, LLC and the cancellation of its common stock from trading on AIM has been posted to stockholders today and is available on the Company's website.

The Company's SSM will be held on December 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) at the offices of Nutter, McClennen & Fish LLP, 155 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, Massachusetts, 02210, United States. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2021 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the SSM.

The Notice of the SSM can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com and further details of the transaction are set out in the announcement of 11 November 2021.

The confirmed timetable of events s as follows:

Expected Timetable of Principal Events

Event Time and/or Date Execution of Merger Agreement 10 November 2021 Last time for lodging the Form of Direction 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) on 10 December 2021 Record Date for determining the Stockholders entitled to vote at and receive notice of the Stockholders Meeting 11 November 2021 Last time for lodging the Form of Proxy 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) on 13 December 2021 Last time for lodging the Form of Declarations 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) on 13 December 2021 Stockholders Meeting of Company 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) on 15 December 2021 Distribution of the Proxy Statement and Notice of Stockholders Meeting 16 November 2021 Last day of dealing in Company Common Stock on AIM 16 December 2021* Closing of the Acquisition 16 December 2021* Payment of Acquisition Price to Stockholders commences** 16 December 2021* Termination of the Depository Interest Register 7:00 a.m. London Time on 17 December 2021 Date of Cancellation 7:00 a.m. London time on 17 December 2021*

*Subject to satisfaction or waiver of other conditions to closing as provided for in the Merger Agreement.

Enquiries:

ProPhotonix Limited

Tim Losik President and CEO

Tel: +1 603 893 8778

Email: ir@prophotonix.xom

WH Ireland

Katy Mitchell Nominated Adviser and Broker

Ben Good Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 1666

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, UV curing, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

