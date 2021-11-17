- (PLX AI) - Subsea 7 Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 185 million vs. estimate USD 174 million.
- • Q3 revenue USD 1,450 million vs. estimate USD 1,393 million
- • Order intake of $1.4 billion, equating to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0, resulting in a backlog of $6.7 billion
- • Says expect that revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 will exceed the prior year levels, and that net operating income will be positive
- • In 2022, says we expect that Adjusted EBITDA will be broadly in line with 2021 before returning to growth in 2023
