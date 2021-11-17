- (PLX AI) - Better Collective Q3 organic growth 29%.
- • Q3 revenue EUR 45 million vs. estimate EUR 46 million
- • September was 45% of the quarterly revenue
- • Group EBITDA before special items increased 63% to EUR 13.6 million
- • EBITDA-margin before special items was 30%
- • October revenue reached EUR 16.8 million, with organic growth of 17% and a total growth of 34% vs. last year
- • Company says growth is achieved despite an all time low sports win margin in October
- • FY guidance unchanged
