Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
News + Strong Buy: Geht es nach 3.200% Kursplus nun weiter!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRAH ISIN: SE0015988019 Ticker-Symbol: NJB 
Tradegate
17.11.21
09:16 Uhr
13,180 Euro
-0,110
-0,83 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,49013,63509:03
13,17513,20009:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB13,180-0,83 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.