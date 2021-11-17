- (PLX AI) - Nibe 9-month EBIT SEK 3,289 million vs. estimate SEK 3,232 million.
- • 9-month EBIT margin 14.7%
- • 9-month sales SEK 22,444 million vs. estimate SEK 22,450 million
- • Says due to the ongoing and considerable uncertainty related to sub-suppliers contractors, however, the current quarter will also prove to be a challenging one
- • Says cautiously optimistic about 2021 as a whole thanks to our geographical spread, focus on sustainability, stable profitability and good financial preparedness for further offensive acquisitions
NIBE INDUSTRIER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de