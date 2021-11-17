Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Opter AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (592/21)

Listing of Opter AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Opter AB (publ), company registration number 556611-2057, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Opter AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 23, 2021 As of today's date the company has in total 5 727 000 shares. Ordinary shares Short name: OPTER ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6 000 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016829501 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 240908 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556611-2057 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige. For further information, please call Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige on +46 737 534 233.