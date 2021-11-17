DJ Polymetal: Polymetal has been reaffirmed as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Polymetal has been reaffirmed as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 17-Nov-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 17 November 2021 Polymetal International plc

Polymetal has been reaffirmed as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Following the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, Polymetal has once again been named as a leading company for sustainability performance in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ("DJSI").

Polymetal has been rated as a sustainability leader in the Metals and Mining industry, having achieved the 96th percentile ranking globally. Within the industry, Polymetal still remains the only DJSI constituent with major assets in the CIS. Polymetal is a member of the DJSI World for the second year in a row and DJSI Emerging Markets for the fourth year in a row.

"We continuously raise the bar for our sustainability practices and are honoured to be recognised by S&P again as a global ESG leader. We implement initiatives across all key sustainability areas, including health and safety, inclusion and diversity, decarbonisation, pollution control, and ensure sufficient funds and resources for our ESG strategy", said Daria Goncharova, Chief Sustainability Officer of Polymetal.

The annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment conducted by S&P is aimed at highlighting companies leading in environmental, social and governance indicators, which are a key focal point of attention today for investors, policy makers, employees and other stakeholder groups.

"We congratulate Polymetal for being included in the DJSI for Emerging Markets and World. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global.

OTHER RECENT ESG HIGHLIGHTS

-- In October 2021, Polymetal joined SBTi to confirm its commitment to the principles of the Parisagreement. Climate targets validation is expected in the first half of 2022.

-- Polymetal received an ESG Risk Rating of 15.9 and was assessed by Sustainalytics to be at low risk ofexperiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors. This is an improvement from an ESG Risk Rating of 20.3(medium risk) in 2020.

-- FTSE Russell reaffirmed Polymetal as a constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series with 4.3 score (out ofpossible 5) and 95th percentile.

-- Polymetal's MSCI ESG Rating has been upgraded to AA from A. This places Polymetal among the companieswith the highest ESG Rating in the Precious Metals sector.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold and silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Media Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com FTI Consulting Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Leonid Fink +44 20 3727 1000 Timofey Kulakov Viktor Pomichal Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 Andrew Foster Richard Brown RBC Europe Limited Marcus Jackson +44 20 7653 4000 Panmure Gordon Jamil Miah John Prior +44 20 7886 2500 Rupert Dearden

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: POLY LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 126966 EQS News ID: 1249565 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249565&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)