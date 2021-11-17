L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been selected as an engineering partner by Mavenir and NVIDIA, to accelerate adoption of the industry's first converged AI-on-5G.

LTTS will support Mavenir with customization, integration and deployment of AI applications for deployment on NVIDIA's AI-on-5G Platform

AI is already transforming many industries across the globe. When combined with the power of 5G networks, the two technologies will enable powerful new use cases in a quick, secure, and cost-effective manner.

NVIDIA's AI-on-5G platform is a unified platform that brings together developments at the edge to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises across all industries. 5G provides the underlying connectivity for billions of devices, extending AI's reach to all connected objects and enabling new use cases and new markets. AI-on-5G is supported by a large ecosystem of partners offering a range of GPU-optimized applications and by NVIDIA SDKs, toolkits, and APIs.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services said, "5G and AI are two inseparably linked technologies both poised to significantly improve the performance of applications and solutions and enabling huge amounts of data to be processed in real-time. We are delighted to support NVIDIA and Mavenir on this transformative initiative to offer powerful AI solutions that unlock the true potential of 5G."

Soma Velayutham, Industry General Manager, AI 5G, NVIDIA said, "NVIDIA is building platforms to bring the power of AI to the edge to support enterprise transformation. LTTS' expertise in digital engineering will help accelerate the adoption of AI-on-5G platforms at the edge globally."

BG Kumar, President, Communication Services Business Group, Mavenir said, "With the recent launch of Mavenir's Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA), Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and Enterprises can take advantage of seamless, hyperconverged AI-on-5G applications enabled by Mavenir's deep knowledge in AI coupled with broad solutions expertise serving a diverse customer base. Selecting L&T Technology Services as an engineering partner will enable the technology to reach organizations on a global level and unleash the endless possibilities provided by 5G."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 17,900 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 72 innovation labs as of September 30, 2021. For more information please visit https://www.ltts.com/

