ShiftLeft, Inc., an innovator in automated application security testing, today announced that its Chief Scientist, Fabian Yamaguchi, and Security Research Engineer, Claudiu-Vlad Ursache, will give a presentation focused on Ghidra2cpg at the No Hat Conference in Bergamo, Italy on November 20, 2021. The No Hat 2021 is a security conference organized to bring together specialists, professionals and hobbyists operating in the field of computer security and privacy.

Event Details:

Who: Fabian Yamaguchi, Chief Scientist and Claudiu-Vlad Ursache, Security Research Engineer, ShiftLeft

What: Virtual Session: Presentation on Ghidra2cpg: From graph queries to vulnerabilities in binary code

When: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:15am 12:00pm CET

Where: Centro Congressi Giovanni XXIII Bergamo, Italy

For more information, visit: https://www.nohat.it/program

Session Abstract Ghidra2cpg: From graph queries to vulnerabilities in binary code

Uncovering bugs in source code is hard enough as it is, but when all you have is a binary, the importance of tooling becomes undeniable. Disassemblers such as IDA Pro, Ghidra, BinaryNinja or Radare2 provide a strong foundation for an investigation but are designed primarily to assist in what remains a manual investigation. This leaves room for partial automations that make the discovery process less painful.

Fabian and Claudiu were looking to design a search tool for binary code that allows them to uncover instances of programming patterns linked to vulnerabilities at scale and for multiple major instruction sets. In this talk, they will present ghidra2cpg, an extension for the open-source code mining platform Joern that enables it to process binary code. Together, Joern and ghidra2cpg enable you to quickly uncover the attack surface, search for variants of known vulnerabilities, and gather information interactively using a query language.

In this session they will show how to write queries for the system that describe bugs in source code and introduce corresponding queries for binary code, highlighting what's harder and what is easier to describe when looking at the machine code directly. They will also be looking at modern consumer-grade router firmware and may drop a zero-day or two in the process.

About Fabian Yamaguchi

Fabian is Chief Scientist at ShiftLeft Inc and an Associate Professor Extraordinary at Stellenbosch University. He has over 15 years of experience in the security domain, where he has worked as a security consultant and researcher, focusing on manual and automated vulnerability discovery. Throughout his work, he has identified previously unknown vulnerabilities in popular system components and applications such as the Microsoft Windows kernel, the Linux kernel, the Squid proxy server, and the VLC media player. He has presented his findings and techniques at both major industry conferences such as BlackHat USA, DefCon, First, and CCC, and renowned academic security conferences such as ACSAC, Security and Privacy, and CCS. He holds a master's degree in computer engineering from Technical University Berlin, as well as a PhD in computer science from the University of Goettingen.

About Claudiu-Vlad Ursache

Claudiu-Vlad Ursache is a Security Research Engineer at ShiftLeft, having recently entered cybersecurity after a decade of writing software. In his day-to-day job he builds static analysis tools and his current research focuses on IoT firmware.

