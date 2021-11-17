Agillic A/S: Agillic introduces best in class personalised, real-time customer service experience with Zendesk integration

Press release, Copenhagen, 17 November 2021



Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is a leading service-first CRM company with over 5,000 employees and customers located in over 160 countries and territories. In collaborationwithZendesk, Agillic has developed a plug-and-play appconnectorbetween the two systems, to create a solutionthatempowerscustomer service withtrueomnichannel marketing capabilities.

Today's consumers expect consistency across all contact points and customer interactions, regardless of company function or system. And they will frequently share their experience, good or bad, on social media. Therefore, companies' technology stacks need to be flexible, highly adaptable and easy to integrate.

Turning customer service from cost center to revenue generation

Marketing and customer service are both areas with a high degree of customer interactions. And both customer service and marketing are pursuing the same goals: securing customer loyalty, which creates more revenue. By empowering customer service with marketing triggers, companies gain an additional revenue and loyalty-generating channel. According to Gartner:

"Although artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual reality (VR) are creating a lot of buzz within the sphere of customer service, it's the employee-centric technologies such as workforce management, case management, consolidated desktop agent, internal collaboration tools and unified communications that currently deliver the most value to the customer service function."

)

Gartner disclaimer: GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rightsreserved.

Plug-and-play with marketing capabilities

The Agillic/Zendesk connector is a plug-and-play app, available through Zendesk Marketplace and complimentary for joint Zendesk and Agillic customers. The connector enriches the Zendesk UI with marketing information and empowers customer support to use marketing triggers to increase customer satisfaction and generate revenue. With a single click, the support representative can, for example, stop all marketing activities when resolving a complaint, or promptly provide satisfied customers with personalized offers.

"Customers today are demanding more personalised service that is tailored to their needs and their channel of choice. By bringing together Zendesk and Agilic, agents can have a clearer view of the customers' needs and preferences across the customer life cycle, while also being able to proactively offer recommendations tailored to them. This kind of connected, omnichannel approach opens up new opportunities for the service team to drive sales and revenue for the business,"says Charlotte Møller-Andersen, Regional Vice President, Commercial North at Zendesk.

A tailor-made solution set up in minutes

Jacob Fusager at Agillic Gold Partner Web2Media is an expert user of Agillic and works with Agillic/Zendesk joint clients. He sees clear benefits with the new connector:

"Custom integrations in omnichannel solutions are often a lengthy and costly affair. The Zendesk/Agillic app can be set up in minutes, while still being fully customizable to fit customers' data model and marketing flows. Thiswillbringgreatbenefits to ourclients."

The connector was released in October and is already being used by several Agillic/Zendesk customers who are looking to add value to their businesses through marketing triggers activated by customer service.

Bo Sannung, CCO at Agillic comments:

"Our cooperation with Zendesk is a perfect example of our strategy. We are removing the complexity of dealing with best-of-breed vendors by carefully picking and allying with the best of them. Both Zendesk and Agillic have many shared clients in the Nordics who can benefit from this new solution. OurcollaborationalsostrengthensAgillic'sinternationalizationefforts, as Zendesk has a solid footprint on the Europeantarget markets for Agillic: particularly the greaterNordics, DACH and Benelux."

For further information, pleasecontact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

AboutAgillic A/S



Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.



Besides the Company's headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in Malmö, Berlin, London and Prague as well as development units in Kiev and Cluj-Napoca. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen - Denmark







Attachment