France-based biotechnology company AlgoTherapeutix, developer of ATX01, an innovative topical treatment for the pain of peripheral neuropathy, announced today that the ATX01 Phase I trial successfully reached its safety and pharmacokinetics objectives, clearing the way for Phase II development in Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN).

Stéphane Thiroloix, Founder CEO of AlgoTherapeutix, comments: "The outcome of this Phase I trial is an important milestone for AlgoTherapeutix. We are delighted that ATX01's innovative approach and formulation did not raise any safety concern, and its PK profile is consistent with our objectives. We are now busy preparing for the pivotal Phase II CIPN study."

Over half of cancer patients treated with chemotherapy over two million patients in the US and Europe develop CIPN and experience sensory symptoms and pain in the feet and hands: loss of sensitivity, tingling, burning, cold and intense pain can persist for months to years after treatment. CIPN is a leading cause of modification or interruption of chemotherapy. To this date, no therapeutic approach has offered a satisfactory response for patients and their caregivers, oncologists and pain specialists.

A recent publication in the "Journal of Pain" describes the exploratory pharmacological impact of high-dose topical amitriptyline in CIPN patients along with the mechanism of action supporting its activity (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpain.2020.11.002)

About AlgoTherapeutix : AlgoTherapeutix is a French biotech founded in 2018 to develop innovative solutions for complex pain. In 2020, AlgoTherapeutix raised a 12 M€ Series A led by Bpifrance and Omnes Capital to move its lead program ATX01 into clinical development. ATX01 is Phase II ready in painful peripheral neuropathy.

More information on AlgoTherapeutix: www.algotx.com

