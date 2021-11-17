Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.11.2021
Übernahme perfekt! Bryan-Adams-Company vor Markenlaunch
WKN: A2P5N7 ISIN: FI4000330972 
Frankfurt
17.11.21
09:12 Uhr
7,650 Euro
+0,220
+2,96 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.11.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq congratulates FOM Technologies as Rising Star, Nanoform Finland as Star of Innovation and Enlight Research as Special Mention winners in the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021

November 17, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) congratulates FOM Technologies A/S
(Nasdaq First North GM Denmark: FOM) on being selected as Rising Star and
Nanoform Finland Plc (Nasdaq First North GM Finland and Sweden: NANOFH and
NANOFS) as Star of Innovation in the annual European Small and Mid-Cap Awards
2021 last night. Independent investment research startup Enlight Research OÜ
from the Baltics submitted to the competition by Nasdaq Riga was also announced
as the winner of the Special Mention. The Award, which has been organized for
nine consecutive years, is a joint initiative by the European Commission,
leading European securities exchanges and EuropeanIssuers, and aims to promote
best practices and encourage more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to
access capital markets via IPOs. 

Each year, small and mid-cap companies are nominated for four separate
categories which include International Star, Rising Star, Star of Innovation,
and Star of 2021. The independent jury, set up by the European Commission,
selects a shortlist of three companies per category. The jury also selects the
company to receive Special Mention which aims at recognising an initiative, an
individual or a company which has had a significant impact on small and mid-cap
issuers accessing capital markets. The winners were announced during the Awards
Ceremony hosted by the European Commission during its annual SME Assembly in
Slovenia last night. 

"SMEs play a critical role in the creation of jobs and economic growth across
Europe, and it is important to highlight those that successfully have leveraged
the public market as a catalyst for expansion," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head
of European Listings, Nasdaq. "These are not only an exciting wins for FOM
Technologies, Nanoform Finland and Enlight Research, but yet another success
story coming out of our European markets. Nasdaq is the leading European market
for SME listings and we are looking at a record year. When closing Q3, we had
already reached our historical yearly record. We will continue our efforts to
keep Nasdaq First North Growth Market the leading growth platform for SMEs." 

"As an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, Nanoform Finland
embodies the innovation that we at Nasdaq would like to encourage and embrace,
and we are proud to have the company listed both on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Finland and Sweden. We want to congratulate CEO Edward Haeggström and
the entire team at Nanoform Finland on this great achievement," said Henrik
Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Enlight Research enables SME's to get exposure to institutional and private
investors by providing in-depth analysis of Baltic listed companies. As all
analysis is freely available equally for private and institutional investors as
well as public, it provides transparency and visibility of the companies'
activities and prospects. Majority of Baltic companies are SMEs. 

"Enlight Research has done a remarkable job helping Baltic listed companies
become more visible by increasing the availability of independent research. It
is thus playing an important role in the development of retail investment in
the Baltics. Having more research helps both companies and investors: investors
are able to make better informed investment decisions, and listed companies
benefit from much needed visibility," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of
Nasdaq Riga and Head of the Nasdaq Baltic Market. "We congratulate the founder
of Enlight Research Mattias Wallander and his entire team at Enlight Research
on winning the 'Special Mention' award," added Auzina-Melalksne. 

About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North Growth Market are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth
Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated
market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment
may be higher than on the Main Market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



Media Relations Contact: 
Maarit Bystedt      
+358 9 6166 7274     
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
-------------------------
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
