Anatomage Inc: Equipping T Levels and Access to Higher Education Health Science Courses with Premier Education Equipment

MILAN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, a market leader in 3D medical imaging technology, delivers accurate and fully interactive 3D A&P visualisation for health science education and training. The company provides multifaceted virtual dissection Tables capable of exploring and interacting with the human anatomy and physiology of various flash frozen cadavers.

As we have collectively seen over the past two years, now more than ever, there is an increasing need of virtual technology for science education. This need has led institutions of all levels to look for the right educational tool that can keep pace with ever-changing teaching practices: a tool that can help in courses of Physiotherapy, Paramedics, Radiography, Midwifery and Nursing among many others, while providing both options of on-site and remote teaching.

The fundamental knowledge of human anatomy and physiology is prerequisite for excelling in these fields, and later in professional careers. The Anatomage Table provides students from T Levels and Access to HE programmes the opportunity to interact with and learn from the anatomy and physiology of four real bodies. Students can individually or in groups study the muscular-skeletal system, for instance, at macro and micro levels. Instructors can quiz students from the Table and extract scores instantly. Various instructors can use the Table, customise their teaching content, and save their work. Easily integrate teaching visuals from the Table into preexisting lesson plans. To learn more about the extensive content available on the Table, please contact Samar Khan, UK sales agency, samar.khan@anatomage.com.

The solution offered by Anatomage, including the Anatomage Table and the Anatomage eBook, has verifiably proven it is a highly beneficial learning tool that sets a new standard for science learning. The eBook is a complementary product that allows students to study at their own pace while still allowing instructors to quantify their students' performance. The Anatomage Table and the eBook are ideal for institutions adapting to blended and asynchronous learning and cater to Level 2, 3, and 4 qualifications.

Equip students of Access and T Levels courses with a premier, hands-on experience using the cutting-edge Anatomage Table and help them develop as learners and professionals. The Table provides a strong foundation of anatomy and physiology knowledge which students can build upon during their health science career in the NHS or equivalent, or during higher education endeavours at the university level. Transform the technical education system with the Anatomage Table and provide high quality health and science education, in turn leading to a successful and talented workforce.

Over the past 10 years, Anatomage Table's usership has exponentially grown with more than 1,000 educational institutions of all levels across the world acquiring Tables. The versatile Anatomage Table has proven to be useful in the UK not only within medical schools, health science departments of universities, but also within colleges for Level 3, 4, and 5 qualifications. It has been tremendously useful for the new T Levels programmes and for Access to HE programmes.

For more information regarding which UK institutions offering these programmes have purchased the Table, and to learn more of their feedback, please contact Samar Khan, UK sales agency, samar.khan@anatomage.com.

