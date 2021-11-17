DJ PNE AG starts the operation of the 'Boitzenhagen' wind farm in its own portfolio

PNE AG starts the operation of the "Boitzenhagen" wind farm in its own portfolio

- Seven wind turbines with approx. 25 megawatts (MW)

- Clean wind power for approx. 14,500 households

- Citizen participation is a part of the project

Cuxhaven, November 17, 2021 - PNE AG, which is internationally active in the development and operation of renewable energy projects, has further expanded its internally operated portfolio of wind farms: The "Boitzenhagen" wind farm developed by PNE with seven wind turbines and a nominal output of approx. 25 MW in the Gifhorn district of Lower Saxony has now been completed and commissioned. As a result, PNE now operates wind farms with approx. 198 MW in its own portfolio.

Environmentally friendly wind power for approx. 14,500 households Six Vestas V136 wind turbines and one Vestas V126 wind turbine with hub heights of 132 and 137 meters were installed at the wind farm. The total heights of the turbines are approx. 200 metres each. The turbines generate environmentally friendly wind power that can cover the average annual demand of approx. 14,500 households. The electricity will be fed into the transmission grid via the company's own substation, which was also newly built.

Citizens can benefit from electricity cost subsidies Residents of the surrounding villages will also benefit from the project, since they can receive an electricity cost subsidy. This offer was met with great interest.

PNE further expands its own wind farm portfolio With the commissioning of the "Boitzenhagen" wind farm, PNE AG has taken a further step towards building up its own wind farm portfolio: At present, wind farms with a nominal capacity of approx. 198 MW are operated by PNE. Further wind farms are under construction. The PNE's own portfolio of wind farms will be expanded to up to 500 MW by 2023.

About the PNE Group The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the company's services encompass all phases of project development and operation. In addition to wind energy, the company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. PNE is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

