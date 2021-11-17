Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.11.2021
Übernahme perfekt! Bryan-Adams-Company vor Markenlaunch
PR Newswire
17.11.2021 | 10:40
112 Leser
IAR Systems and Secure Thingz extend embedded security assurance solution with support for STM32 MCUs

Compliance Suite for STM32 includes security development tools and practical guidance, delivering a shrink-wrapped solution for organizations to ensure security assurance in their IoT applications

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the world leader in software tools and services for embedded development, and Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems Group company, today presented their Compliance Suite for STM32. Compliance Suite provides developers and organizations with the security development tools, practical guidance and knowledge needed to rapidly build applications that are compliant with security legislation, such as the US Cyber Security Improvement Act (NISTIR 8259), the European Consumer IoT Security Standard EN 303 645 (ETSI), UK & Australian 13 Best Practices, and the Indian Code of Practice for Securing Consumer Internet of Things (TEC31318:2021) regulations.

With new legislation for IoT security and privacy rapidly being introduced globally, assurance according to these regulations is a challenge for all organizations and developers working with embedded applications. Compliance Suite for STM32 delivers a set of security development tools that are all integrated with the development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench. With C-Trust and the Preconfigured Security Contexts, which ensure that all necessary security and encryption are automatically included in an application, developers are able to ensure they remain in control of system operation today and into the future. Compliance Suite also includes a Secure Boot Manager, which secures the overall boot process to protect the device. In addition, the included practical guidance is a package of courses led by Secure Thingz' in-house security experts.

"ST's Secure Firmware Install technology is a critical technology in the protection of Intellectual Property, meeting the challenges of security regulation, and providing a solution to upcoming legislation globally," said Ricardo de Sa Earp, Group Vice President and General Manager of the Microcontrollers Division STMicroelectronics. "We welcome the support of STM32 MCUs in the Compliance Suite from IAR Systems and Secure Thingz, and the assistance it will give our customers in achieving necessary compliancy."

IAR Systems and Secure Thingz are ST Authorized Partners. More information about Compliance Suite for STM32 is available at www.iar.com/cs-stm32.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Content & Media Relations Manager, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm, CMO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-and-secure-thingz-extend-embedded-security-assurance-solution-with-support-for-stm32-mcu,c3454941

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/386/3454941/1497207.pdf

IAR Systems and Secure Thingz extend embedded security assurance solution with support for STM32 MCUs

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/i/compliance-suite-for-stm32-pressimage-iarsystems,c2980592

Compliance Suite for STM32 Pressimage IARSystems

