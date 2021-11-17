- (PLX AI) - Tryg is likely to return more cash to shareholders than consensus currently anticipates, analysts said.
- • The insurer's earnings are likely to exceed ordinary dividends by DKK 3 billion from 2023/2024, Nordea said
- • While consensus sees extraordinary dividends of only 0.7 DKK in 2023 and 1 DKK in 2024, Nordea sees DKK 2.4 for each year
- • Tryg has scope for close to 20% of its current market cap to be distributed via dividends and buybacks through 2024, DNB said
- • Both DNB and Nordea rate Tryg buy
