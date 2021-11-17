Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SignUp Software AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (593/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that SignUp Software AB, company registration number 556570-9721, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that SignUp Software AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 24, 2021. The company has 20,000,000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: SIGNUP ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 22,515,625 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017085020 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 240382 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556570-9721 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from November 24, 2021, up to and including November 25, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 37 in the Swedish prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +4652800399.