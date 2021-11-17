Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Übernahme perfekt! Bryan-Adams-Company vor Markenlaunch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.11.2021 | 10:53
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SignUp Software AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (593/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that SignUp Software AB, company registration
number 556570-9721, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that SignUp Software AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be November 24, 2021. 

The company has 20,000,000 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               SIGNUP         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 22,515,625       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017085020      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             240382         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556570-9721       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


When issued trading
Trading will be on a when issued basis from November 24, 2021, up to and
including November 25, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in
the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not
completed. For further information see page 37 in the Swedish prospectus. 

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +4652800399.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.