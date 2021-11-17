PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited: GC Rated Number One for Three Consecutive Years in the World in the DJSI Chemicals Sector, As It Transitions into Net Zero Organization

GC the first petrochemical company in Thailand to achieve honor for three consecutive years

BANGKOK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited ("GC"), confirmed GC has been recently rated number one in the world for sustainability in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) chemicals sector for the third consecutive year - the first Thai petrochemical company to achieve this for three years, driven by combining environmentally friendly innovations with advanced technologies. The ranking reflects GC's commitment to applying an integrated and sustainable business approach through environment, social and governance & economic factors (ESG).

GC is focused on maximizing efficiency across all assets - guided by digitalization and the '5Rs' principle to Reduce unnecessary or repetitive processes or uses; Reuse solutions to prolong service life; Recycle to utilize them more; Reject substances that are not environmentally friendly and leverage Renewable resources to optimize processes and reduce energy consumption.

The company successfully outperforms its benchmarks by utilizing existing and adopting new low carbon technologies, as well as increasing the use of low carbon processes, to overcome current technological limitations. Moreover, GC recognizes that climate change is one of the most significant issues globally and has set a clear roadmap with increased medium-term targets to reduce greenhouse gases by 20 percent within 2030 on the journey to achieving Net Zero by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement.

GC consistently adheres to social sustainability principles, whether during normal periods or times of crises. This was particularly evident during COVID-19, where GC maintained its social contributions at the grassroots, provincial, and national levels, applying circular economy principles and expertise to deliver innovative, safe, and environmentally friendly solutions to patients and medical personnel during the pandemic.

This included expanded collaboration with partners to produce medical equipment as part of its "Millions Support… Ensuring A Safe Space for All" project, providing personal protective equipment (PPE) under the Greater Care by GC brand and resulting in the donation of waterproof PE gowns made of high-quality polyethylene (PE) plastic resins, coveralls made from 100% recycled PET (rPET) - that can be reused for up to 20 times, and HDPE field beds that could be reused and ultimately recycled.

GC remains committed to sustainable business processes underpinned by good corporate governance and transparent economic management. Further, GC plays an important role in driving the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economic model in line with the government's policy for Thailand's economic future.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) was jointly established by S&P Dow Jones Indices serving as an index to evaluate the expertise in sustainable development of leading globally listed companies ensuring that they have operated by focusing on society and the environment under good corporate governance while delivering returns and value to investors and stakeholders.

About PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, or GC, was registered as a public company limited on October 19, 2011, to serve as PTT Group's chemical flagship operation. GC's heritage in the industry originated from the merger of several major companies including National Petrochemical Co., Ltd. in February 1984. Since its founding, GC has dedicated itself to being a leader of the sector and has combined olefins and aromatics capacity of 11.65 million tons per year, together with a refining capacity of 280,000 barrels per day of crude oil and condensate. The company's core businesses consist of the Group Performance Center - Refinery & Shared Facilities; Group Performance Center - Aromatics; Group Performance Center - Olefins; Polymers Business Unit; EO-Based Performance Business Unit; Green Chemicals Business Unit; Phenol Business Unit; and Performance Materials & Chemicals Unit. GC is Thailand's largest integrated petrochemical and refining business and a leading corporation in the Asia-Pacific region, both in size and product variety. GC is the world number one in chemical sector in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for three consecutive years. Our vision is to be a leading global chemical group companies for better living as we combine environmentally friendly innovations with advanced technologies to develop products that improve people's lives. Aligned with the Paris Agreement, GC Group aims to reduce current greenhouse gas emissions for 20 percent by 2030 on our journey towards achieving Net Zero by 2050.

www.pttgcgroup.com

Stay updated on GC news via LINE (@GCofficial), Facebook (GC), and website (www.pttgcgroup.com)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690497/DJSI2021_1200x1200E.jpg