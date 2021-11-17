Grow Cannabis: Dr Kristofer T. Chaffin Provides Natural Health Solutions as Part of the Up-and-Coming Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Dr. Kristofer T. Chaffin is known for his success in health care over the last decade for working with the elite NBA and NFL athletes, focusing on natural healing. He never liked the large focus in the United States of looking to prescription drugs as solutions to health. Instead, Dr. Chaffin provides natural solutions, throughout his 41 clinics in the United States and his regenerative medicine clinic in beautiful Cancun.

Being from the first state, California, to approve cannabis for medical and recreational use, he was intrigued and encouraged to see holistic approaches becoming more common. Dr. Kristofer T. Chaffin has a passion for natural health care solutions and that is why he is so excited to be a part of the up-and-coming cannabis industry.

Dr. Kristofer T. Chaffin is currently a shareholder in the company Grow. However, his friend Max joined Dr. Kristofer T. Chaffin in this project.

Their motto is "INNOVATE, EVOLVE and GROW."

Their goal is to be the world's largest cultivation facility based in Europe. EU GMP (Good Manufacturing Process) is the highest quality cannabis on the market.

Portugal has the perfect climatic conditions for this plant and has the potential to become one of the world's largest suppliers of medical cannabis. Access to cutting-edge technology, innovative agricultural practices, and extensive research will help us improve the quality of life of patients worldwide. With a Mediterranean climate of hot, dry summers and mild winters, Alentejo has the perfect climate for cannabis production. It also allows Grow to import and supply both the EU and global markets directly from Portugal. "We are introducing medical cannabis to exceptional new locations around the world. As we continue to seek out new plantations, we are also helping to protect and promote them, creating stronger and healthier communities wherever we go."

By unlocking the incredible potential of the cannabis plant, Grow is enhancing our understanding of its future applications. "We are just beginning to unlock the applications of the cannabis plant and optimize its production. Our research partnerships are already working to develop new technologies, methods, and cannabis strains."

"We are strongly committed to ethical and sustainable business practices. We want to have a positive impact wherever we work, give back to the local community, promote natural biodiversity, and minimize our ecological footprint."

"Our highly experienced team brings together experts in a wide range of fields with a management team focused on delivering the highest quality product on the market. They all share a passion for improving the quality of life for patients around the world."

"We can supply EU GMP medical cannabis throughout Europe and beyond with Portuguese offices in Vilamoura, Mértola, Aveiro and international offices in Geneva, Switzerland." Grow is on track to become the world's largest producer of EU GMP medical cannabis.

"Our team of seasoned industry professionals, with over 50 years of combined experience, manages our facilities in multiple locations. Our laboratories are state-of-the-art and our outdoor and indoor facilities utilize the most advanced biotechnology in the world."

